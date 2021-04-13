Schneider Electric Releases the Most Compact 3-Phase UPS in its Class: Galaxy VL

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the global launch of the Galaxy VL 200-500 kW (400V/480V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), the newest addition to the Galaxy family.

Available worldwide, this highly efficient, compact UPS offers up to 99-percent efficiency in ECOnversion™ mode for a full return on investment within two years (model dependent) for medium and large data centres and commercial and industrial facilities. A live, virtual "hands-on" event for data centre professionals and partners will take place May 4 to demonstrate Galaxy VL's capabilities and features from Schneider Electric's Innovation Executive Briefing Centre.

With data centre floor space at a premium, the compact design of the Galaxy VL is half the size of the industry average at .8 m2. Its modular and scalable architecture enables data centre professionals to scale power incrementally, from 200 kW to 500 kW with 50 kW power modules, providing flexibility to grow as their business demands.

With Galaxy VL, Schneider Electric introduces Live Swap, a pioneering feature which delivers a touch-safe design throughout the process of adding or replacing the power modules while the UPS is online and fully operational, offering enhanced business continuity and no unscheduled downtime. Additionally, Live Swap's touch safe design offers increased protection for employees who no longer have to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of the power modules.

"The new, energy-efficient Galaxy VL sets a very high standard for UPS innovation and is designed to help our customers grow while minimizing footprint and cost of ownership," said Mustafa Demirkol, VP, 3-Phase Global Offer Management for Schneider Electric. "It is in keeping of our focus on the future requirements for data centres and meeting the demands for adaptability, resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability. The newest addition to the Galaxy family is a Green Premium product that delivers top performance, supports sustainability objectives, and fills a previous gap in the market for the midrange power segment."

Key Benefits of the new Galaxy VL:· Maximize space to enable future growth: Galaxy VL is the most compact in its class, 50-percent more compact than the industry average at.8 m2, freeing up valuable data centre real estate and IT space. Additionally, Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Cabinets deliver total space savings of up to 70 percent compared with VRLA battery solutions.1

Save money: Galaxy VL's modular, scalable platform enables you to pay-as-you-grow, reducing CapEx investment, operating costs, energy consumption, and TCO. Scale power instantly in 50 kW increments from 200 to 500 kW with no extra footprint.

Galaxy VL's modular, scalable platform enables you to pay-as-you-grow, reducing CapEx investment, operating costs, energy consumption, and TCO. Scale power instantly in 50 kW increments from 200 to 500 kW with no extra footprint. Reach sustainability goals: Up to 99-percent efficient in ECOnversion mode for a full return on investment within two years in energy savings ( 26,280 EUR annual electricity savings). 2 A Schneider Electric Green Premium product, it includes the option for long-lasting Lithium-ion batteries.

Increased Reliability through EcoStruxure3: By connecting Galaxy VL to EcoStruxure—Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform—data centre operators can benefit from EcoStruxure™ IT software and services. These EcoStruxure offerings enable customers to monitor, manage, and model their IT infrastructure and get service support 24/7 anywhere, anytime.

The Galaxy VL is available worldwide and can be purchased direct from Schneider Electric. Visit this web page for details.

1 SE calculation based on available market product information. See Galaxy VL brochure for details.

2 Based on a market electricity price: €0.11/kWh. The annual electricity savings are done in comparison with a 94% efficiency standard UPS.

3 Country dependent. Contact your local representative for availability. Subject to terms and conditions.

Register for May 4 Galaxy VL virtual event

To provide a live, up close, "hands-on" experience, Schneider Electric will be hosting a virtual event open to end users, partners, and press from the Schneider Electric Innovation Executive Briefing Centre. Experts will demonstrate the Galaxy VL's features and discuss its benefits and how data centre operators can prepare themselves for future growth.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

