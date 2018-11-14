Schneider Electric strengthens leadership position in Data Center Infrastructure Management with Cloud-Based EcoStruxure IT Expert roll out

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the continued roll out of EcoStruxure™ IT Expert, its cloud-based data center infrastructure management solution, with its release in North America. With IT Expert, Schneider Electric brings secure, vendor agnostic, wherever-you-go monitoring and visibility of all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets.

As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, IT Expert operates with all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets like secure power and cooling — including the new, cloud-enabled Smart-UPS with APC SmartConnect. IT Expert addresses the data center industry's need to simplify how data centers, distributed IT, and local edge environments are managed. Providing proactive recommendations and consolidated performance and alarming data, IT Expert can significantly reduce alarm noise and improve overall site resiliency.

"EcoStruxure IT Expert harnesses the data generated from any environment – from distributed IT to the data center – and uses it to deliver intelligent benchmarking and increased visibility to all of your connected devices," said Kim Povlsen, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Services and Data Center Software, Schneider Electric. "In our increasingly cloud-based world, IT Expert delivers a remote monitoring service empowered with real-time data and proactive recommendations to repair and improve system availability."

Key benefits of EcoStruxure IT and its applications include:

Global visibility across the hybrid ecosystem regardless of location

across the hybrid ecosystem regardless of location Secure updates of mass configuration and firmware in a more simple and faster process

of mass configuration and firmware in a more simple and faster process Vendor neutral data capture of device information, smart alarms, and monitoring of all connected devices through an open system

data capture of device information, smart alarms, and monitoring of all connected devices through an open system Subscription model ensures the ease of deployment and updating for any size IT or data center environment

ensures the ease of deployment and updating for any size IT or data center environment 24/7 remote monitoring options through our partners with EcoStruxure IT for Partners or through Schneider Electric Service Bureau with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor. The Service Bureau or partner helps troubleshoot and dispatch service teams, reducing meantime to repair and improving system availability and performance.

"IDC views the EcoStruxure family as a transformative platform that changes the core way that data centers are monitored and managed," said Jennifer Cooke, Research Director for Data Center Trends and Strategies at IDC.

To date, 1,400 customers are connected on the EcoStruxure IT platform, managing 140,000 assets. Each day, 300 million data points are captured, helping to modernize how customer data centers are being managed, operated, and maintained.

As part of the release of EcoStruxure IT Expert, Schneider Electric is offering a 30-day, risk-free, full featured trial, which can be accessed here.

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at every level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through more than 40 digital services.

Click here for more information about EcoStruxure IT.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

