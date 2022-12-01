Schneider Electric Wins 'Cloud Transformation/MSP Project' and 'Futureproofing Initiative' of the Year' at the SDC Awards 2022

Awards reflect Schneider Electric's leadership in addressing the data centre industry skills gap and in delivering innovative data centre and edge computing solutions for UK NHS Trust, with partners

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation has won two categories at the prestigious 2022 Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards. Schneider Electric secured awards in the 'Futureproofing Initiative' category for its Schneider Electric University, an industry-leading professional education platform that helps to bridge the data centre sector skills gap.

Schneider Electric and its Elite Partners, Advanced Power Technology, also secured a second award for the 'Cloud Transformation/MSP Project of the Year' category. Together the companies deployed Schneider Electric's open and interoperable data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, EcoStruxure™ IT, to deliver increased IT resilience and uptime for the Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Foundation Trust via a dedicated remote monitoring solution.

Futureproofing Initiative

Available in 14 different languages and accessible globally for free online, the Schneider Electric University is a vendor-agnostic and CPD-accredited digital education platform, which helps industry professionals to upskill and stay up to date with the latest data centre technology, sustainability, and energy efficiency initiatives.

To date, the Schneider Electric (SE) University has delivered more than one million courses to over 650,000 data centre professionals, with +180 countries represented by its global user base. Its curriculum addresses key focal points for the industry including critical power and renewables and offers guidance on how to optimise data centre designs to drive resilience, energy efficiency and sustainability.

Cloud Transformation/MSP Project of the Year

In collaboration with its Elite Partners Advanced Power Technology (APT), Schneider Electric received a second award for 'Cloud Transformation/MSP Project of the Year'. Together the companies provided the Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Foundation Trust with a dedicated remote monitoring solution via Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT platform - offering real-time decision-making, increased resiliency and uptime for its distributed IT, data centres and critical backup power systems.

The use of EcoStruxure IT Expert software replaced the Trust's manual-inspection regime for more than 100 of its uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which were distributed throughout the hospital to safeguard healthcare equipment and patient data. This transformed the resilience and reliability of its critical IT systems.

"I'm delighted to accept these awards on behalf of Schneider Electric, which exemplify both our work with partners, and our mission to upskill and futureproof the data centre sector," said Marc Garner, Vice President, Secure Power Division and Major Pursuits Team, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland. "Ecosystem collaboration is essential to solve customer IT challenges, and it's an honor for our company to have helped support the crucial work of the Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Foundation Trust."

"It's excellent to be awarded for our work within the data centre and critical power spaces, and all the more so for a customer whose work makes such a difference to so many people's lives on a daily basis," said John Thompson, Managing Director, APT. "The installation of EcoStruxure IT Expert software has given the IT staff at the Birmingham Women and Children's NHS Foundation Trust complete peace of mind that their IT, data and healthcare infrastructure is protected and safe from the impact of downtime."

To learn more about Schneider Electric and APT's work for the Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, read the case study here.

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

