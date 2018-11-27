Schneider Electric Wins 'Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year' for the Second Year Running at SVC Awards

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HyperPod™ is the only IT-Pod Frame solution available in the data centre market space today.

Its flexible configuration supports all rack types, reducing CAPEX by up to 15%, whilst accelerating deployment times by up to 21%.

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won the 'Hyper-convergence Innovation of the year' category at the SVC Awards 2018, for the second year in a row.

Following the success of last year's award for Schneider Electric's Micro Data Centre solutions, the 2018 accolade has recognized the company's HyperPod ™ rack ready system as an enabler of hyper-converged infrastructure. Its' pod architecture, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, allows pre-integrated systems to be engineered, tested and configured at factory level, for rapid and predictable deployment within critical IT environments.

"I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of Schneider Electric," said Marc Garner, Vice President, IT Division, UK and Ireland. "A fundamental focus for our company is to drive Innovation at Every Level. HyperPod is the perfect fit for today's data centres, especially hyperscale, cloud and colocation service providers looking to add capacity fast, whilst ensuring the highest levels of resiliency, connectivity and availability for customers."

HyperPod is an EcoStruxure™ ready data centre system. It is designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks and is the only solution of its' kind available in the market today. Its innovative pod architecture is engineered to support all of today's rack types and enables pre-populated IT racks to be rolled into place - significantly reducing the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

The EcoStruxure™ for Data Centers architecture™ is part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric open, interoperable, IoT- enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers.

EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

For more information please visit our "Hyperpod - the backbone of your Data Centre" web page, or contact your local representative for sales enquiries.

