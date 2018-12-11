Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Access Expert Recognized by IoT Integration Awards, Campus Safety BEST Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has been named a multiple award winner by the IoT Integration Awards and Campus Safety Best Electronic Systems Technologies (BEST) Awards programs. Schneider Electric was honored for its EcoStruxure™ Access Expert, an open, cloud-based system that provides security personnel with anywhere, anytime access to mass messaging, video monitoring, intrusion detection and alarms, visitor management and building management operations all from one simple user interface. The IoT Integration Awards featured EcoStruxure Access Expert as a winner in the Commercial: Access Control category, while Campus Safety named EcoStruxure Access Expert as the winner in the Access Control and Identity Management: Physical Security Equipment category.

EcoStruxure Access Expert is a single integrated system that allows data and controls for many building functions to be accessed within a single interface. The platform can connect systems throughout the building, including lighting controls, power monitoring, building analytics and critical power monitoring with a range of security systems, including access control, CCTV, alarm management, photo ID badging, intrusion detection and mass notification.

EcoStruxure Access Expert is available on both mobile and desktop, allowing building security professionals to quickly and easily communicate with building occupants, monitor security cameras and manage visitor access while on the go, all while viewing data on operations across the rest of the building and collaborating with multiple operations teams. The latest version of this solution includes new features such as a visitor checking registration tool and new visitor reporting capabilities, multi-screen support and active directory integration over an LDAP protocol. It is also integrated with EcoStruxure Building Operation to drive higher levels of connectivity and collaboration.

The inaugural IoT Integration Awards highlight connected products in both the residential and commercial sectors that make lives easier and jobs better. Entries were judged on several key elements, including innovation/technological advancement, ability to integrate with other products, value, end-user benefits and integrator benefits. Winners were selected across 15 categories by a diverse panel of industry professionals, including prosumers, editors, consultants and integrators in the IT, security, commercial A/V and home automation fields.

The Campus Safety BEST Awards program, in its third year of existence, honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management and life safety products and services for healthcare, higher education and K-12 campus protection professionals. Organizers started this program to highlight solutions to help safety professionals address some of their toughest public safety, security, emergency management and fire/life safety challenges. Winning products and solutions were selected across 18 categories and judged by a panel of industry experts as well as the editors of Campus Safety magazine.

"Today's buildings have many elements—from lighting controls to building analytics to critical power monitoring—that can easily be viewed in silos from both each other and building security systems, creating a disjointed and challenging experience for building staff," said Steven Turney, Director, Offer Management, Schneider Electric. "Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Access Expert solution fosters connectivity and integration between these various systems and the teams connected to them. This recognition by the IoT Integration Awards and Campus Safety BEST Awards programs further demonstrates our continued commitment to enabling our customers to streamline operations and better control building functions."

For more information on the IoT Integration Award winners, please visit: https://www.cepro.com/article/2018_iot_awards_winners.

For more information on the Campus Safety BEST Award winners, please visit: https://www.campussafetymagazine.com/notification/announcing-the-2018-campus-safety-best-award-winners/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.us

About Schneider Electric EcoStruxureTM

EcoStruxureTM is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. The includes Connect Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Related resources:

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #EcoStruxure #AccessExpert #IoT #LifeIsOn

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google Plus

YouTube

Instagram

Schneider Electric Blog

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

