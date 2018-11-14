Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Machine Advisor maximizes the value of data for OEMs

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rapid digitization of manufacturing, machine builders (OEMs) need to provide a better service to improve their customers' agility and market responsiveness. Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today presents EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, a connected platform that allows OEMs to Track, Monitor and Fix machines remotely, and pass on significant benefits to their customers and the machine operators.

"With EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, OEMs gain real-time remote access to their machines, allowing them to add and modify new services to each installed machine at any production site worldwide," said Carlos Villa, Vice President–Industry US, Schneider Electric. "This connected offer brings additional value to the end user and further differentiates our OEM partners who are making this service available to their customers."

Real-time operational awareness is a competitive advantage

Driven by rapid adoption of connectivity, mobility, cloud computing and big data analytics, digitization in manufacturing has huge potential. According to a 2015 McKinsey survey, by 2025 digitization will reduce time to market by 20 – 25 percent, optimize expertise by 45 – 55 percent, and reduce machine downtime by up to 50 percent.

In this ultra-competitive environment, OEMs need solutions that will improve the connectivity of their machines, giving them real-time operational awareness, and access to their machines in order to optimize their operational efficiency while developing new business opportunities, for example in their services business. These benefits need to be passed on to operators, while guaranteeing safety and data security.

Maximizing the value of data with EcoStruxure Machine Advisor

Building on its deep expertise in the OEMs segment, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Machine Advisor offers new levels of efficiencies and growth by turning data into key insights for machine builders. EcoStruxure Machine Advisor provides a fully connected framework for reliable machine operation through three key functionalities:

Track: OEMs can visualize the location of all their machines, with real-time access to documentation and history, such as bill of materials, manuals, maintenance logs and task management schedules.

OEMs can visualize the location of all their machines, with real-time access to documentation and history, such as bill of materials, manuals, maintenance logs and task management schedules. Monitor: The cloud-based software allows OEMs to collect and visualize machine data in real time, giving a comprehensive analysis of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), widgets for performance against key KPIs and other trends, and dashboards to monitor machine availability and output quality.

The cloud-based software allows OEMs to collect and visualize machine data in real time, giving a comprehensive analysis of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), widgets for performance against key KPIs and other trends, and dashboards to monitor machine availability and output quality. Fix: A service enabled by a mobile app to facilitate maintenance and operations with contextual information, the help of step-by-step procedures and remote expertise by leveraging augmented reality. Furthermore, Fix provides remote access to the engineering software in the cloud enabling service technicians to use "Software-as-a-Service" to always have the right version and libraries to hand.

While these functionalities allow OEMs to improve customer satisfaction and innovate with new service offers, EcoStruxure Machine Advisor also gives immediate benefits to operators by leveraging the EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor app. EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor puts real-time information at their fingertips, whenever and wherever it is needed. The custom application improves operational efficiency with augmented reality, enabling operators to superimpose the current data and virtual objects onto a cabinet, machine, or plant.

EcoStruxure™ Machine Advisor is part of Apps, Analytics & Services, portfolio of the Schneider Electric IoT enabled architecture: EcoStruxure Machine. EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

