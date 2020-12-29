ScholarMatch Employees File for Union Election

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at ScholarMatch, a San Francisco-based non-profit founded by author Dave Eggers, have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board after the organization reneged on its commitment to voluntarily recognize the employees' choice to form a union.

"We were hopeful that ScholarMatch would honor their promise to their staff and protect the workers and ultimately the students and families we serve," said a ScholarMatch staff member.

ScholarMatch's mission is to support first-generation college students earn a bachelor's degree within five years by providing access to scholarships and college through individualized advising, targeted financial support, and career mentoring.

"We're all here because we love the work. We are willing to fight for our students, each other, and our community," the staff member continued.

Employees began the process of forming a union earlier this year after becoming concerned over internal processes and instability at the non-profit. Since last summer, multiple board members and senior leaders have stepped down, including Eggers.

"Recognition of the union would show ScholarMatch's valuable employees the organization believes in their hard work and dedication toward the mission," said Kim Tavaglione, San Francisco Labor Council Interim Executive Director. "Our 100,000 members of the SF Labor Council stand in solidarity with the ScholarMatch employees and are ready to show their solidarity in whatever manner the workers ask."

"We are confident in the success of the outcome of this election and the protection it will bring to the workers, the stability it will bring to the organization, and ensuring students and families will continue to be supported for the next 10 years through fully living out our mission and shared values," said the ScholarMatch staff member.

The date of the union election for the 22 employees seeking union recognition is to be determined.

###

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

Contact: Chris Rosell (202) 528-3775, [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

Related Links

https://teamsters856.org/

