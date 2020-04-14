ScholarRx Announces Partnership with the American Medical Student Association (AMSA)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with AMSA, the American Medical Student Association, which is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States.

As a result of this partnership, AMSA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Global Medical Student Alliance, which is designed to empower student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical education content that is often missing from the curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on policy platforms that are critical to AMSA, including but not limited to:

Social justice

Diversity/inclusion

Environmental health

Health equity

Community and public health

Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, AMSA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx.

AMSA National President, Dr. Isaiah Cochran, states, "We are very excited for the opportunity to share the knowledge AMSA members and leaders have been building for 70 years to fill gaps in medical education on a grassroots level. These tools and the Global Medical Student Alliance will enable us to disseminate that knowledge swiftly through ScholarRx's cutting edge platform."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through the Global Medical Student Alliance, we are excited to partner with AMSA to address deep education needs at a global and societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a 15-year-old, mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that will empower medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About AMSA: AMSA is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States. Founded in 1950, AMSA is a student-governed, non-profit organization committed to representing physicians-in-training, advocating for quality and affordable health care for all, and building the next generation of physician leaders. To learn more, visit amsa.org.

SOURCE ScholarRx

Related Links

http://www.scholarrx.com

