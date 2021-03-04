ScholarRx Welcomes Dr. Adi Haramati to Academic Advisory Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx is pleased to announce that Dr. Aviad "Adi" Haramati has joined the ScholarRx Academic Advisory Board, which is chaired by Dr. Charles Prober of Stanford University.

Dr. Haramati is a Professor of Integrative Physiology and the co-director of the Graduate Program in Integrative Medicine & Health Sciences at Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC). He received a PhD in Physiology from the University of Cincinnati and trained at Mayo Clinic before coming to Georgetown. In 2013, he was named the Founding Director of the Center for Innovation and Leadership in Education (CENTILE) at GUMC. For the past two decades, Dr. Haramati's research has focused on medical education and rethinking how health professionals are trained.

Dr. Haramati has been recognized with multiple awards including the Alpha Omega Alpha Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teaching Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the Master Scholar Award from the International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE), and named Distinguished Educator by the GUMC Teaching Academy for Health Sciences. He is Chair-elect of the Council of Faculty and Academic Societies of the AAMC and currently serves on the AAMC Board of Directors. Dr. Haramati has advocated that mindful practices be integrated in the training of health professionals to foster resilience and improve well-being in learning and work environments at academic health centers. He has been a visiting professor at over 100 medical schools worldwide.

Dr. Haramati said, "I am honored to join this distinguished group of advisors to help advance the mission of ScholarRx of improving learning in medical schools around the world."

"I am thrilled that Adi has agreed to join our ScholarRx Academic Advisory Board," said Dr. Prober. "He is a renowned medical educator who has made substantial contributions to the field. We are excited to have this opportunity to favorably impact global medical education."

ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. Built by the team that created First Aid for the USMLE Step 1, ScholarRx is trusted by medical students to prepare for the boards through its comprehensive USMLE-Rx digital learning environment. ScholarRx recently launched Rx Bricks, a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers faculty and medical schools to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

