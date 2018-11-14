Scholarship America Announces A New Scholarship Program For Iowa High School Seniors, Graduates And College Undergraduates

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America today announced the launch of The Richard O. Jacobson Legacy Scholarship Program developed for the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation. In its first year, the scholarship program will offer up to $500,000 in scholarships for local high school seniors, graduates, and college undergraduates planning to continue their education at one of 18 eligible two- or four-year colleges or universities within Iowa.

These scholarship awards can be used for any education related expenses including tuition, fees, books, supplies, on- or off-campus room and board, and transportation costs. Scholarship America, the nation's largest private scholarship provider, is managing the new scholarship program.

Richard "Dick" Orrin Jacobson, a native of Belmond, Iowa, business leader and philanthropist, was a major supporter of higher education in the state. He worked several part-time jobs, including collecting old newspapers for recycling during World War II, to help pay for his college expenses at the University of Iowa. During his lifetime, he built The Jacobson Companies into one of the largest privately owned warehouse organizations in the nation, and expanded his business enterprise to include investment, transportation, logistics and staffing companies.

According to the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, they created this scholarship program because they believe education can transform lives and provide the next generation of leaders in the state. They further noted that providing this opportunity for students who are financially in need to obtain a college education enables them to pursue and achieve their educational goals and build strong, sustainable communities in Iowa. For additional information about The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, please visit www.richardojacobsonfoundation.org.

The program is accepting applications Feb. 14 – March 28, 2019 for renewable college scholarships worth up to $10,000 each. To apply, a student must:

Be a resident of Iowa

Be a current high school senior or graduate at any Iowa high school (including home schooled), or current postsecondary undergraduate

high school (including home schooled), or current postsecondary undergraduate Have a minimum 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at one of the eligible colleges or universities in Iowa for the entire 2019-2020 academic year

for the entire 2019-2020 academic year Be pursuing a first Bachelor's or Associate's degree or Vocational/Technical certificate in designated areas of study

Demonstrate financial need

Once earned, awards are renewable for up to three years or until completion of a Bachelor's degree (whichever occurs first), provided students continue to meet eligibility criteria. Fifty recipients will be selected in the first year.

For more information and to apply, visit scholarsapply.org/jacobson. Applications will be accepted through March 28, 2019.

