Scholarship America Named Star Tribune 2019 Top 150 Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America®, the nation's leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization, has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2019, and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 16.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 28-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

Scholarship America ranked #36 on the midsize company list.

"This recognition is an honor and a testament to the outstanding culture our Scholarship America team has built," said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "We are passionate about student success, and that passion comes through in our work every day."

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

