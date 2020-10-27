Scholastic Book Fairs Offers New Drive-Through, Virtual, and Revamped In-Person Options to Meet the Needs of Schools and Families Across the Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- So much has changed for students and their school communities this academic year, but one constant they can continue to count on is the unparalleled magic of the Scholastic Book Fair. A partner to schools for 100 years, Scholastic is committed to providing students across the country with a sense of normalcy and comfort through the power of books and a love of reading. The traditional in-person model has been revamped to meet strict safety guidelines and new this year, schools can also choose to host drive-through or virtual Scholastic Book Fairs to provide students with what kids across generations have called "the best day of school."

"We know how much educators depend on our book fairs to raise critical resources for their schools and address the learning losses that children are facing given the unprecedented, months long school closures. But—equally important—our book fairs offer kids a sense of continuity, normalcy, and joy during a year that's been so difficult," explains Sasha Quinton, President of Scholastic Book Fairs. "We quickly pivoted to develop and roll out new, flexible fair models to meet each school's needs and make sure they could bring the magic of a Scholastic Book Fair to their communities, no matter what their return to learning looks like."

Whether schools are learning in-person, remotely, or using a hybrid format this year, Scholastic is proud to offer them safe and easy solutions for their Scholastic Book Fair fun:

Revamped in-person fairs meet strict safety guidelines from the warehouse to the school, and with new solutions for space, time, and crowd-size limitations. Quick, easy, and flexible setups include safety kits, social distancing floor stickers, and signs that will make the familiar Scholastic Book Fair experience a safe and enjoyable school event.

meet strict safety guidelines from the warehouse to the school, and with new solutions for space, time, and crowd-size limitations. Quick, easy, and flexible setups include safety kits, social distancing floor stickers, and signs that will make the familiar Scholastic Book Fair experience a safe and enjoyable school event. Drive-through fairs , available in select markets, are a safe and easy way to bring books directly to families and communities, whether the school building is open or closed. This Scholastic Book Fair features a branded truck that will deliver a case of our top-selling titles, an array of book packs, and a visit from a favorite costumed character to help pass out the books. Schools will be provided with outdoor displays and signage to set up drive-through lanes in their parking lot, so families can simply drive up, grab their books, and pay cashless with eWallet or a credit card, all from the comfort of their own vehicles.

, available in select markets, are a safe and easy way to bring books directly to families and communities, whether the school building is open or closed. This Scholastic Book Fair features a branded truck that will deliver a case of our top-selling titles, an array of book packs, and a visit from a favorite costumed character to help pass out the books. Schools will be provided with outdoor displays and signage to set up drive-through lanes in their parking lot, so families can simply drive up, grab their books, and pay cashless with eWallet or a credit card, all from the comfort of their own vehicles. Virtual fairs offer flexibility for both schools and families. Featuring fun characters, favorite series, and interactive author and video content, families and book lovers of all ages can "walk" through the Virtual Fair on any browser or device and shop more than 200 top-selling books. Users can also click through to the Scholastic Store Online to shop from Scholastic's full portfolio of more than 6,000 books. Books ship directly to their homes, and schools earn 25% in Scholastic Dollars on all purchases.

"There is nothing our students look forward to more than our Scholastic Book Fairs," said Rhonda Jenkins, LMC Director at Kendall Elementary in Naperville, IL. "It's true, the 2020 return to school is very challenging, but the Book Fair provides a sense of normalcy that we all need, especially our students! It's also a time to bring a lot of fun and excitement to the simple things in life, like reading a great new book! Scholastic Book Fairs are a tremendous part of our school's culture."

