Scholastic Corporation Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018

Earnings Release: Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com.

at approximately (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com. Conference Call: Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM (Eastern) hosted by Richard Robinson , Chairman, President and CEO; and Kenneth Cleary , CFO. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 654-5161 or, for international calls, (678) 894-3064 . The simultaneous webcast will be in listen-only mode via the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ :SCHL ) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 98 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

