Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) today announced the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings release:

Earnings Release: Thursday, July 22, 2021 at approximately 4:00 PM (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com.

at approximately (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com. Conference Call: Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM (Eastern) hosted by James Barge , the Board's Lead Independent Director; Iole Lucchese , Chief Strategy Officer and President, Scholastic Entertainment; and Kenneth Cleary , CFO. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 654-5161 or, for international calls, +1 (678) 894-3064 . The simultaneous webcast will be in listen-only mode via the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com.

at (Eastern) hosted by , the Board's Lead Independent Director; , Chief Strategy Officer and President, Scholastic Entertainment; and , CFO. To participate in the conference call, please dial or, for international calls, . The simultaneous webcast will be in listen-only mode via the Company's website at investor.scholastic.com. Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the completion of the live call. In addition, an audio-only replay of the call will be available through Friday, July 30, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or, for international calls, at +1 (404) 537-3406 and by entering access code 7638704.

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

