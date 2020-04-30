Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza Continues Efforts To Support Literacy At Home While Schools Are Closed And Increase Access To Books

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerns have been growing in recent weeks as extended school closures are announced, causing educators and families alike to consider what the summer months mean for students in 2020. A new study by NWEA projects that students who lack steady instruction during the coronavirus school shutdowns might retain only 70% of their annual reading gains as compared to a normal year. This compounds the annual issue of reading skill loss known as the summer slide experienced by school-aged kids. To continue to support literacy at home during this pressing time, Scholastic has launched Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza, a free program designed to increase book access and ensure engaging experiences to keep kids reading this summer – two key pieces of the puzzle to stem learning loss presented in a way that does not add additional burdens on families or educators.

Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza is a free digital program designed to support literacy at home and increase access to books.

To learn more about Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza and access free summer reading resources, visit: http://www.scholastic.com/summer.

"With the unprecedented closing of U.S. schools, for many through to summer break, supporting literacy at home has never been more important. We know the power of reading and access to books is irreplaceable, and a critical component of combating the summer slide under normal circumstances. With the prospect of a greater slide due to the impact of COVID-19 and a nation of families and educators feeling emotional exhaustion, Scholastic is more dedicated than ever to partner together in inspiring and illuminating joyful, purposeful student learning. Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza can serve as a an easy-to-use, engaging bridge for kids to connect with books, both digitally and through book donations this summer, in partnership with United Way Worldwide," said Pam Allyn, SVP, Innovation & Development, Scholastic.

Starting Monday, May 4, kids can join the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza in the newly created summer zone on Scholastic Home Base, a free and safe digital destination, where they will be encouraged to explore free resources, read select ebooks, engage with fellow readers and favorite authors, and keep Reading Streaks™, which also help unlock a donation of 100,000 print books from Scholastic, distributed by United Way Worldwide.

"United Way is proud to partner with Scholastic once again for a dynamic summer program that will encourage children everywhere to develop strong reading skills while improving the quality of learning environments in communities everywhere," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "United Way is dedicated to building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable communities and we believe it's critical all children, especially during this era of distance learning, have the ability to develop essential literacy skills through access to quality books."

Every child with a free Home Base account can create an avatar and experience the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza by:

Reading free digital books . Exclusive to the summer zone, kids will have access to select full ebooks in their entirety.

. Exclusive to the summer zone, kids will have access to select full ebooks in their entirety. Unlocking book donations for home libraries: For every two consecutive days a child checks into the zone they will create a Reading Streak which will unlock a new free print book for a child with limited or no access to books. Reading Streaks are earned when kids check in to the Read-a-Palooza zone to confirm they have read that day. With the goal of unlocking all 100,000 books by July, United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, will distribute the books across the country to locations where access to more high-quality books is needed most.

For every two consecutive days a child checks into the zone they will create a Reading Streak which will unlock a new free print book for a child with limited or no access to books. Reading Streaks are earned when kids check in to the Read-a-Palooza zone to confirm they have read that day. With the goal of unlocking all 100,000 books by July, United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, will distribute the books across the country to locations where access to more high-quality books is needed most. Sharing reading progress. Kids will be able to create and print individualized reading reports summarizing their reading progress. These easy-to-download and printable reports can be shared with teachers or parents to show reading accomplishments.

Kids will be able to create and print individualized reading reports summarizing their reading progress. These easy-to-download and printable reports can be shared with teachers or parents to show reading accomplishments. Earning personal reading milestones . Kids will be able to earn accolades ranging from bronze, silver, gold and diamond levels for their Reading Streak progress while collecting summer-specific accessories to dress up their avatar.

. Kids will be able to earn accolades ranging from bronze, silver, gold and diamond levels for their Reading Streak progress while collecting summer-specific accessories to dress up their avatar. Joining a community of readers. The summer zone offers kids a safe social platform to interact with friends and make new companions along the way. Through this summer reading community kids will share and discover the joy of stories and help provide books to their peers with limited or no access.

