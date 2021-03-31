SchollyME Founder Extends Generosity to Kenyan Students

OXNARD, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melvin Nunnery, founder of the world's leading athletic recruiting app, SchollyME, is putting his head and heart in the philanthropic field.

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, Nunnery has lent a helping hand to students in Kibera, Kenya, going on to feed more than 400 children during the country's most recent shutdown.

SchollyME recently launched its app within the schools of Kenya for students to connect with high school and collegiate-level coaches for both contracting and recruiting. To celebrate this achievement, Nunnery and his leadership team planned to host a two-day camp at St. John's Primary School in Silanga but, when the closures struck the small community, Nunnery found a new way to support the youth, many of whom lacked access to necessary resources.

"I understand firsthand what it's like going to bed hungry," Nunnery said. "My mother used to tell us all the time: 'A child shouldn't go to bed hungry,' and that always stuck with me. When you download our app and support SchollyME, you're not only investing in the future of your high school or collegiate-level athlete, but you're also supporting under-resourced communities around the world."

Nunnery said more philanthropic projects like this will develop as the SchollyME community grows in Kenya and beyond. SchollyME Vice President of Africa Omondi Amoke collaborated with Nunnery on this project and is now working to find opportunities to help homeless students in America, as well.

"We want to help students one download at a time," Nunnery said. "You don't have to be an athlete to download our app. By doing so, you are helping fund projects like these with no money out of your pockets. All we need is support. Please post and share on your social media to help get the word out to as many athletes, coaches, and fans as possible."

The SchollyME app also allows parents, coaches, and athletic-gurus alike to stay connected to athletes' latest highlights, stats, and scores, empowering and encouraging young people as they enter their athletic careers.

For more information, visit schollyme.com or contact Melvin Nunnery at [email protected].

SchollyME is a leading sports recruiting agency democratizing the global athletic recruitment process. SchollyME is proud to offer an all-inclusive app that empowers all athletes to take control of their future, whether at the high school or collegiate level by accessing scholarships, providing the latest sports news, and elevating athletics worldwide. Founded in 2011, SchollyME is guided by and committed to three main pillars: Equity, Ease and Efficiency; streamlining the recruitment process with a no-mess platform and dismantling the barriers historically associated with athletic recruitment.

