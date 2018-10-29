School Bus Mobile App "Here Comes the Bus"® Tops One Million Users

Launched in 2014 by Indianapolis-based Synovia Solutions LLC, the app "Here Comes the Bus" provides real-time tracking info as well as e-mails and push notifications to connect parents and students with information about their bus.

The app is a powerful yet simple way to destress hectic mornings as bus riders no longer worry about the exact arrival time of their bus.

School districts and transporters pay no up-front costs to integrate Synovia's smart fleet technology. Synovia offers a subscription model in which customers pay a monthly service fee per bus.

While "Here Comes the Bus" delivers a rewarding experience to parents, administrators rely on additional features like driver 'time and attendance' as well as vehicle tracking that sends alerts about excessive idling or unsafe driving. The student ridership feature allows students to check in and off the bus each day and trigger real-time push notification to the app, further connecting parents, students and school officials.

"We're here at the NAPT conference educating transportation leaders about how our services deliver a powerful investment that not only enhances the connection with the school bus but also saves money by providing real-time intelligence about fleet performance and individual bus activity," said Jon King, CEO of Synovia Solutions. "This knowledge enables smarter decision making and a stronger return on investment for transportation assets. We will continue listening to customers and invest in innovation projects to be well positioned to continue to receive positive customer feedback and reviews in the future."

School officials interested in learning about how "Here Comes the Bus" can improve their transportation system should contact Bryan Mitchell.

Conference attendees can visit Synovia at Booth 222 and "Here Comes the Bus" at Booth 940.

Please follow us on Facebook, twitter and LinkedIn to learn more about our solutions.

FACTS: Number of school busses in the U.S.: 480,000 Average miles traveled per year per bus: 12,000 Total mileage for all buses in U.S.: 5.7 Billion Average number of students per bus: 54 Number of cars needed to transport each busload: 36 Source: American School Bus Council

Bryan E. Mitchell

Marketing & Communications

202 718 5155

SOURCE Synovia Solutions

Related Links

http://www.synoviasolutions.com/

