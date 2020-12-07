School of Rock Expands Presence in Asia With New Master Franchise Agreement in Taiwan

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, continues to expand internationally and has awarded a new master franchise agreement in Taiwan. This marks the 15th country open or in development for School of Rock, supports a growing demand for the franchise in Asia, and signals the brand's larger international development strategy as the premier music education brand around the world.

SOR Taiwan Company LTD, the master franchisee in Taiwan, will open 20 locations across the country over the next 10 years. The first school is set to open in Taichung City, one of the largest cities in Taiwan, in March of 2021.

"School of Rock thrives internationally because of the universal appeal of music education and personal development. We are thrilled that our global community will now extend to Taiwan - a market bursting with creative energy," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of School of Rock as we accelerate international development and strive to inspire tens of thousands more aspiring musicians across the world."

There are currently 276 School of Rock locations open and operating across 10 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, Philippines and Paraguay.

"We are excited to be bringing such a unique and fun concept to Taiwan," said John Caraccio, the owner of SOR Taiwan Company LTD, who has 20 years of experience in developing retail stores across the island. "While most Taiwanese children learn either violin or piano, there is no system available for learning to perform with other kids, or to perform pop music and rock songs that they actually enjoy. They will soon have that opportunity as we hope to open School of Rock locations across the island."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 35,000.

