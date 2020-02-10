School of Rock Joins Hard Rock International's BreakOut® Premier Experiences Program

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock and Hard Rock International believe that getting away from the office should be fun and collaborative. In an effort to provide authentic experiences that connect people through the power of music, School of Rock and the iconic hotel brand are teaming up to provide exciting new interactive experiences that will redefine the meeting space as part of Hard Rock's BREAKOUT® Meetings offerings

School of Rock will offer several experiences through this program to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) community. The guitar aspect will offer group guitar lessons to encourage social sharing and team building tailored specifically to any organization's needs. School of Rock will also provide a band activity where groups can learn various instruments to collectively perform a hit song as a collaborative super band. Karaoke skills can be brought to the stage during a singing activation where attendees will work with a vocal instructor and take the stage to front a live band. School of Rock will work with participating organizations to build completely custom created experiential activations for their events. The School of Rock programming is available at all Hard Rock Hotels around the globe.

"We received tremendous feedback when we first tested this program at Hard Rock in Atlantic City. At the same time, across all our locations, we are seeing a greater demand for our adult programs," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "It is clear that adults are interested in this type of collaborative creative expression and this partnership with Hard Rock is just one more way in which we are fulfilling our mission to enrich lives through music."

"On the hotel and casino level, we have been utilizing brand programming for years, and now, we are thrilled to announce that we are transitioning those premier experiences over to our meetings and events," stated Danielle Babilino, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing for Hard Rock International. "This transition would not be possible without the help of our partners, who have assisted in recreating our unmatched offerings to ensure that they are custom-catered to our friends in the MICE community."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 300 schools open and in development across nine global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 35,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons.

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

