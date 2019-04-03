School of Rock Launches Worldwide Talent Search With Industry Giants Atlantic Records And Artist Partner Group

CANTON, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, School of Rock has been the leader in performance-based music education, bringing musicians of all ages to some of the most iconic stages in the world. This year, in partnership with Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group (APG), School of Rock will launch a major worldwide artist search called Center Stage . This incredible new talent search will provide the opportunity for musicians around the world to be seen by record label executives.

Beginning this month, singers can submit a five-minute audition video in hopes of being one of approximately 25 selected individuals flown out to Los Angeles for an invaluable industry experience. These artists will perform in front of Atlantic Records and APG executives at a private artist showcase. They will record songs at APG's studios with professional engineers. While not every applicant will receive this showcase opportunity, 100 applicants that show promise as artists will receive a scholarship to a School of Rock camp of their choice.

"School of Rock is one of the largest communities of creators in the world," says Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We pride ourselves on taking students out of a practice room and putting them on to the stage. With Center Stage, we're giving these talented artists the potential to reach their biggest audience yet. It's an honor to be a central part of that journey."

The program is open to all vocalists aged 13-19 years old living in a country where School of Rock operates, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, South Africa, Australia, and the Philippines. Vocalists do not need to be School of Rock students in order to participate. However, only School of Rock students auditioning for Center Stage will receive personalized feedback from School of Rock staff on their submissions that will help them continue to grow and develop as musicians.

"One of my top priorities is to break down the barriers of entry in the industry. School of Rock has valuable resources to develop one's artistry, and Center Stage is a unique platform for the discovery of talent," says Mike Caren, CEO of Artist Partner Group.

For more information on the Center Stage program and how you can audition, please visit www.schoolofrock.com/centerstage .

ABOUT ATLANTIC RECORDS

Atlantic Records celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2018. Founded in New York City, the label literally grew from a one-room operation into one of the world's preeminent music companies. Atlantic has released a string of recordings that have had a profound impact on the course of modern music, its rich history including such musical icons as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, and Led Zeppelin. The Atlantic Records Group roster today includes many of the world's most popular recording artists, among them Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Sia, Coldplay, Charlie Puth, Janelle Monáe, Bazzi, Wiz Khalifa, David Guetta, Death Cab for Cutie, Matchbox Twenty, Lil Uzi Vert, Jason Mraz, Kehlani, Kevin Gates, Melanie Martinez, Rob Thomas, Skrillex, Trey Songz, and many more.

ABOUT ARTIST PARTNER GROUP

Artist Partner Group (APG), based in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2012 by WMG Creative Officer Mike Caren, is a modern record group for forward thinking and entrepreneurial artists. APG acts as an invisible force that helps build artist brands and relentlessly executes artists' vision. Clients include Charlie Puth, Kehlani, Kevin Gates, Bazzi, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil Skies, Alec Benjamin.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 230 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown their student count from 4,000 to more than 33,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons ).

