School of Rock Named to Franchise Business Review's 2021 Culture100 List

CANTON, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was recently named to Franchise Business Review's second annual Culture100 list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2021 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

"Being named to the 2021 Franchise Culture100 list is an immense honor for School of Rock, especially since this is based entirely on direct feedback from our incredible owners," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "It's our mission at School of Rock to not only enrich our students through performance-based music education, but also to ensure that each of our franchisees thrives in their business. Whether they play an instrument or simply love music, our owners have a deep passion for rock-and-roll that pushes them to work hard to encourage and inspire the next generation of young musicians."

School of Rock was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and would they recommend their franchise to others.

"The impact of the pandemic this past year on small businesses has put the spotlight on franchise culture more than ever," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Our research into hundreds of brands really shows which ones held up the best when rated by their franchise owners. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchise opportunities."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

