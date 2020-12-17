School of Rock Presents the Winter of Rock Festival, Dec. 19, 2020

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance based music education, in partnership with Universal Music Group, Hollywood Records and Edgeout Records, will host the Winter of Rock Festival on Dec. 19 for the public.

Nearly two hours of programming, streamed on School of Rock's YouTube channel will feature performances by Dreamers (Hollywood Records), Almost Monday (Hollywood Records), The Jacks (Edgeout Records) and two School of Rock 2020 AllStars. The event also will offer exclusive band interviews.

"This is another example of School of Rock partnering with the music industry to give our students the opportunity to showcase their immense talent," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "2020 has been a challenging year and our team continues to find ways to foster community through performance."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

