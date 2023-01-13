SCHOOL OF ROCK RECOGNIZED AS THE TOP CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT BRAND IN ENTREPRENEUR'S 44TH ANNUAL FRANCHISE 500®

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, with the brand claiming the top ranking in the children's enrichment category, for the third year in a row.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. School of Rock's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and ranked number one in the children's enrichment category for the third year. This achievement is a tribute to the dedication and experience of our franchise partners and school teams," said Rob Price, the CEO of School of Rock. "Our mission is to inspire the next generation of artists by providing them with a solid foundation in music education and unmatched performance opportunities. We plan to reach new milestones in 2023 and develop the next generation of creators."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

To view School of Rock in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to nearly 60,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

SOURCE School of Rock