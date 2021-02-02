School of Rock Recognized as Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand in Entrepreneur's 42nd Annual Franchise 500

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, was recently ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, with the brand claiming the top ranking in the children's enrichment music category.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. School of Rock's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Topping Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking in our category is an honor and validates our team's passion and hustle when faced with unprecedented challenges," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of School of Rock as we continue to build on this momentum and expand across the globe and fulfill our mission to enrich lives through music."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

To view School of Rock in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26th.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 34,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method.

