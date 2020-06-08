School of Rock Students Around the World to Compose and Perform Original Songs With Launch of New Songwriting Program

CANTON, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Give me a beat."

School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, has launched a new Songwriting Program this month teaching the fundamentals of songwriting, arrangement and music theory to help students compose original works. The program will become available to schools throughout the month.

As part of the program, students will have one weekly private lesson on an instrument of their choice where they learn concepts, technique and theory. These principles are then applied in weekly group lessons where students work together on songwriting exercises and lyrical workshops. Every few months, Songwriting Program students will take the stage to perform their original compositions at a local music venue. Or, for those taking the program online, they will remotely record their original songs to produce a demo of the music.

"Our goal is to build the world's largest community of songwriters," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our global community of music teachers will teach students a wide variety of songwriting principles to help them express their musical ideas. Topics include chord progression theory, song arrangement, overcoming writer's block, songwriting collaboration, lyric construction and more."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, School of Rock launched School of Rock Remote where students use video conferencing during their regularly scheduled lesson times to gain access to their skilled music instructor. That has expanded with entire groups of students collaborating online together from their own remote locations. The idea of embracing songwriting will take that experience to a whole new level.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

