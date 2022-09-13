School Stationery Supplies Market Size worth USD 10.8 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography

School Stationery Supplies Market Vendors

A. T. Cross Co. LLC

ACCO Brands Corp.

ADVEO France SAS

Ardent Business Group Ltd.

Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft

FLB Group Ltd.

Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd.

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Kebica Stationery

Newell Brands Inc.

Onyx and Green Corp.

The school stationery supplies market will be affected by the rising popularity of omnichannel retail. Apart from this, other market trends include the shift of production facilities to emerging economies, Increasing demand for eco-friendly school stationeries. Buy Sample Report.

School Stationery Supplies Market Split by

Product

Paper products



Computer and daily use



Writing instruments

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of school stationery supplies market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The school stationery supplies market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global school stationery supplies industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global school stationery supplies industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global school stationery supplies industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global school stationery supplies market?

The school stationery supplies market research report presents critical information and factual data about the school stationery supplies industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the school stationery supplies market study.

The product range of the school stationery supplies industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the school stationery supplies market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

School Stationery Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. T. Cross Co. LLC, ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, Ardent Business Group Ltd., Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FLB Group Ltd., Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd., Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kebica Stationery, Newell Brands Inc., Onyx and Green Corp., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, WH Smith PLC, Zebra Pen Corp., BIC USA Inc, PILOT Corp, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Paper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paper products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paper products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Computer and Daily use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Computer and Daily use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Computer and Daily use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Computer and Daily use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Computer and Daily use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Writing Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Writing Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Writing Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Writing Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Writing Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

Exhibit 93: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 ADVEO France SAS

Exhibit 98: ADVEO France SAS - Overview



Exhibit 99: ADVEO France SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ADVEO France SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ADVEO France SAS - Segment focus

10.5 BIC USA Inc

Inc Exhibit 102: BIC USA Inc - Overview

Inc - Overview

Exhibit 103: BIC USA Inc - Product / Service

Inc - Product / Service

Exhibit 104: BIC USA Inc - Key offerings

10.6 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 105: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Exhibit 109: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 112: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Pelikan International Corp. Berhad

Exhibit 117: Pelikan International Corp. Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 118: Pelikan International Corp. Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Pelikan International Corp. Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Pelikan International Corp. Berhad - Segment focus

10.10 PILOT Corp

Exhibit 121: PILOT Corp - Overview



Exhibit 122: PILOT Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: PILOT Corp - Key offerings

10.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 124: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 125: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 WH Smith PLC

Exhibit 127: WH Smith PLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: WH Smith PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: WH Smith PLC - Key news



Exhibit 130: WH Smith PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: WH Smith PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

