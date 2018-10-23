Schoolhouse announces grand opening of Detective Building, New Store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

"It's been a challenging journey, bringing the space back to life," says Schoolhouse Founder and CEO Brian Faherty. "But we're saving a building that was on the city's chopping block – I'm excited to celebrate the East Liberty community and hopefully play a small role in its vibrant renaissance."

Following his passion for revitalizing iconic buildings and neighborhoods, Faherty purchased the Detective Building from the City of Pittsburgh in 2016. The painstaking renovation process has followed the same model Faherty applied to the Schoolhouse headquarters, a 125,000-square foot brick factory building in Portland. The first floor of this stunning example of 1970s-era New Formalist architecture will house the new Schoolhouse retail store, along with The Bureau, a coffee shop from Joey Hilty. The remaining three floors were designed in partnership with Pittsburgh-based coworking space Beauty Shoppe. Each floor will feature carefully curated furniture and lighting from Schoolhouse.

Schoolhouse will host an invite-only celebration for the grand opening of the Detective Building (5811 Broad Street) on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 4-8pm. Festivities include building tours, refreshments, food, and music from the Pittsburgh Banjo Club as well as Mello and Sons. Ten percent of proceeds from opening day sales will be donated to local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue.

About Schoolhouse

Schoolhouse was founded in 2003 with a vision to carry on the tradition of true American craft and design. Since the company's inception, founder and visionary Brian Faherty has led a growing team of employees in handcrafting custom lighting and lifestyle products that transcend both era and trend. A unique maker culture and design-driven mentality inform each timeless collection. Collaborations with skilled artisans and craftspeople provide a dynamic and fresh perspective each season. From iconic furniture and period lighting to clocks and domestic utility goods, many Schoolhouse products are designed and manufactured within the walls of its 125,000-sq. ft., century-old, brick warehouse in the heart of Northwest Portland. The complete collection of Schoolhouse products is available online at www.schoolhouse.com, and at three retail stores in Portland, New York City, and Pittsburgh.

