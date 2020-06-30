SchooLinks Announces Partnership with Common App

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SchooLinks, Inc. is partnering with Common App, a college application platform. This fall, students at SchooLinks partner districts will be able to submit college application materials through Common App directly on the SchooLinks college and career readiness platform.

SchooLinks is a modern, robust, and intuitive college and career readiness platform. Its student-centered solution offers more than 80 experiences for students, counselors, and families beginning in 6th grade. The solution helps districts boost outcomes through effectively aligning student interests with post-secondary plans. SchooLinks offers a 4-year course planner, graduation tracking and warning, and post-secondary outcome and alumni tracking. The platform also helps districts streamline their engagement with community partners to offer internship opportunities and mentorship for their students.

"At SchooLinks, we are constantly looking for new ways to streamline counseling workflows and support students in their pursuit of post-secondary success-- whether they're planning for college, the military, or a career. We know college applications and document flow can be a challenge for students and staff alike. Making sense of all of the forms, steps, and sequences can crowd out conversations about the "why" of college and how important fit is. This presents a particular challenge for first-generation college students and counselors with large caseloads. Our core focus as a company is making access to opportunity ubiquitous. We're delivering on that with our Common App integration by creating a frictionless, intuitive process that works at scale.

Our customers know that we don't just provide software, but collaborate with our district partners to architect cohesive solutions and processes to achieve their goals. By integrating Common App into our College Applications Management tool, we make it easier for students and staff to navigate all aspects of the college application workflow (recommendation letters, transcript sending, and requirement tracking) from within SchooLinks. We'll be working with our districts every step of the way to ensure students know what exactly to do and staff are delighted by a refreshingly intuitive process." said Katie Fang, CEO of SchooLinks.

Common App is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Common App helps reduce common barriers to the college application process, including making the fee waiver process more efficient for students in need. Each year, more than one million applicants use the Common App. One-third of those applicants are the first in their family to pursue a college degree.

SchooLinks is a modern college and career readiness platform that supports districts and students through all aspects of post-secondary planning: from career interest inventory to building a portfolio and course plan that aligns with student's interests and goals.

At a district level, SchooLinks streamlines back-office logistics, such as individual career and academic plans (ICAPs, PGPs, ILPs, etc.), course planning, CTE pathway, endorsement tracking, etc., so that counselors can spend meaningful in-person meeting time and handle large caseloads effectively. The platform enhances early warning systems and boosts post-secondary outcomes to meet districts' goals.

