SchooLinks Announces Partnership with National Student Clearinghouse to Further Enhance Outcome Tracking Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SchooLinks, Inc. is partnering with the National Student Clearinghouse , the nation's most trusted source for degree and enrollment verification as well as student educational outcomes research. Beginning this fall, SchooLinks' partner districts can receive National Student Clearinghouse research reports directly through SchooLinks where that information and data can then be seamlessly integrated into the alumni tracking feature on SchooLinks' platform.

SchooLinks is a modern, robust, and intuitive college and career readiness platform. Its student-centered solution offers more than 80 experiences for students, counselors, and families beginning in 6th grade. The solution helps districts boost outcomes through effectively aligning student interests with post-secondary plans. SchooLinks offers a 4-year course planner, graduation tracking and warning, and post-secondary outcome and alumni tracking.

Beyond being a college and career readiness platform, SchooLinks' ultimate mission is to transform schools and school districts into talent pipelines. Core to the success of this mission is providing schools with relevant, accurate data on their alumni and presenting that data in a visually appealing and easily interpretable fashion. The National Student Clearinghouse is the leading provider of education outcome reporting, data exchange, verification, and research services. Through this partnership, SchooLinks' partner districts will be able to have streamlined access to this vital information, helping them refine and assess their various programs. Education leaders around the country rely on the Clearinghouse's unique national student data resources to better understand student pathways and outcomes to help students succeed.

"This partnership with the National Student Clearinghouse will save our partner districts hours of time and simplify the process of obtaining accurate and important outcome data" said SchooLinks CEO Katie Fang. "Additionally, this partnership furthers our mission to democratize data by enabling districts to use outcome data to drive equity initiatives and further college and career readiness best practices. The National Student Clearinghouse is synonymous with integrity, reliability, and accuracy, and we're thrilled for how this partnership will benefit our districts."

According to National Student Clearinghouse Vice President Pepe Carreras, "The power of partnerships is best displayed when two uniquely aligned companies combine their strengths to better serve the community. A Clearinghouse and SchooLinks' partnership allows for a more improved, streamlined approach to college and career readiness by unlocking potential through informed insights."

SchooLinks is a modern college and career readiness platform that supports districts and students through all aspects of post-secondary planning: from career interest inventory to building a portfolio and course plan that aligns with student's interests and goals.

At a district level, SchooLinks streamlines back-office logistics, such as individual career and academic plans (ICAPs, PGPs, ILPs, etc.), course planning, CTE pathway, endorsement tracking, etc., so that counselors can spend meaningful in-person meeting time and handle large caseloads effectively. The platform enhances early warning systems and boosts post-secondary outcomes to meet districts' goals.

