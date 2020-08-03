Schools, Businesses Can Get Free COVID-19 Posters and Floor Decals in 22 Languages From Argo Translation

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free, downloadable COVID-19 safety posters and floor decals are now available in 22 languages, courtesy of Argo Translation. This initiative offers vital safety information tailored to an organization's specific audience and has already seen hundreds of downloads, with more than half benefiting school districts.

A translation project of this magnitude typically would be quite costly for an organization. However, ensuring everyone's safety is a top priority at Argo. With students returning to schools and brick-and-mortar businesses welcoming workers and customers again, Argo has chosen to release these valuable posters and decals at no charge.

"We were looking for a way to help fight the spread of the virus. In consideration of the reopening of schools and manufacturing facilities, we thought a series of translated signs would be the best way to help," said Argo Founder Peter Argondizzo. "We are really proud to offer this set of 9 posters and floor decal designs in 22 languages."

Argo found this type of information was not widely available, so they released safety posters in 14 languages. "Now, due to the popularity of the project and feedback from our customers, we decided to add more languages," he said.

Argo has also translated The Centers for Disease Control's official guidelines into 14 different languages, and those are also available on the Argo website.

Find the downloadable posters and floor decals here.

