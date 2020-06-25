Schools Face Lawsuits Over Withholding Refunds and Reimbursements From Students Who Were Forced to Return Home During COVID Pandemic

DURHAM, N.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic forced campuses to close down for the 2020 Spring and Summer semesters, some schools continued to charge for room and board and other fees like health services, meal plans, recreational and athletic facility fees, lab fees, technology fees, health and wellness fees, student events, transportation fees (parking, campus buses, etc.), orientation fees, commencement/graduation fees, and more. Now, lawsuits are being filed against schools that have not reimbursed or refunded or otherwise returned the thousands of dollars owed to their student bodies.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is investigating potential claims against individual schools. Students, parents, or guardians that paid their balance covering tuition or fees for the semester before COVID-19 forced school closures, and were subsequently refused a refund by the school, are potential candidates to bring a lawsuit against their school.

Trade schools and technical colleges that require hands-on training and offer a curriculum that's based on practical, in-person learning are some of the most susceptible to these lawsuits. As adaptable as educators may have become in the transition to at-home learning, the practical teaching necessary to prepare students at trade schools cannot necessarily be taught effectively through videoconferencing.

