Schools Kick Off National Culture Week, April 25-29, Conversation Led by Young Hollywood to Change the Culture

Young Hollywood panel leads Culture Shock event with STOMP Out Bullying to kick off National Culture Week, April 25-29. Tweet this

This year's Culture Shock will feature an all-star virtual panel of influential personalities from the worlds of art, entertainment and sports. Panelists confirmed to date are actor/singer Corbin Bleu, actress Arden Cho, actor/singer Garrett Clayton, U.S. Olympian/gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actor/singer Alex Newell, actor Hudson Yang, and actress Melissa Joan Hart as moderator.

"National Culture Week began as an initiative to change the perception kids see of other cultures and address the cruelty that sadly continues to be a problem in schools everywhere," said Ross Ellis, CEO of STOMP Out Bullying. "The inspiring stories of our celebrity panelists are so relatable to students, and we want youths to be able to learn from each other's diverse experiences and unique cultural backgrounds."

Sponsored in part by the "Jets Tackle Bullying" program by the New York Jets and Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Culture Shock is viewable by a private link sent to all registered schools. Additionally, ABC Owned Television Stations, the trusted market leader in local news, will stream the event across its eight sites and 24/7 streaming channels. Prior to April 26, school leaders can register online at: https://www.stompoutbullying.org/national-culture-week-registration. All are encouraged to #ChangeTheCulture and follow @STOMPoutbullying online for more ways to get involved and help change the culture.

About STOMP Out Bullying

STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, diversity, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

