School's Out, Summer Begins in The Palm Beaches

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a nonprofit sea turtle hospital nestled beside the Atlantic Ocean and along one of the world's most densely populated sea turtle nesting beaches. Throughout the months of June and July, Guided Turtle Walks allow visitors to learn about and observe the nesting and egg-laying process of sea turtles. Advanced registration is required and costs $20 per person.

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

The newly-expanded museum, designed by award-winning architect Norman Foster (Foster + Partners), reopened last February with 50,000 square feet of gallery space, an education center and more. This summer, families can get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum's newest exhibition at the Lights, Paper, Action! Make a Movie/Poster Workshop. The workshop allows families to explore the "Coming Soon: Film Posters from the Dwight M. Cleveland Collection" exhibition featuring posters for sci-fi films, early animations from The Walt Disney Studios and more. Afterward, they can create their own stop-animation short and movie poster – which will be exhibited at the Norton's "Art After Dark" program on July 12! Registration is required and costs $25 per family.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach)

Throughout the year, Morikami Museum's galleries play host to several exhibitions of Japanese art and artifacts so visitors can learn about South Florida's unique connection to Japan . One program offered throughout the year is Family Fun Days. These hands-on, crafts-focused workshops are fun for kids and adults alike. This summer, workshops include Kite Flying Fun, The Story of the Star Festival, Paper Lantern Craft and more! Family Fun days are free with museum admission ( $15 per adult; $9 per child).

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

As "The Official Fine Arts Museum for the City of Boca Raton ", this museum is perfect for fine arts lovers. Visitors at the Boca Raton Museum can stop by the front desk to participate in the Art Find program, which challenges visitors to explore the Museum and locate works of art. Those who complete the challenge can return to the desk for a special prize. The museum also offers Saturday Morning Art (smART), a monthly program that features studio workshops for families. Museum admission is $12 per adult; free for students with valid ID.

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

