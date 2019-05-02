Schumacher Homes Opens New Model Home in Lafayette, LA

LAFAYETTE, La., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schumacher Homes, America's Largest Custom Homebuilder based in Canton, OH, is pleased to announce the opening of a new model home, the Olivia C, at their Lafayette, LA location on Saturday, May 4 from 10am-5pm, with a special guest appearance by radio talk show host, Moon Griffon.

The Olivia C is a gorgeous two-story French County style model home with unique architectural details and finishes. This 2,786 sq. ft., open floor plan design, features three bedrooms, two and half baths and a 500 sq.ft. outdoor kitchen and living space. Additional features include:

Custom iron front door and iron staircase railings

Flex room converted into a wine lounge area for entertaining

Messy kitchen with shelving for total entertaining freedom

Large scale light fixtures throughout

Brickwork backsplash in kitchen and messy kitchen

The grand opening for the model home will occur on Saturday, May 4 in conjunction with their special homebuilding seminar, Lunch & Learn, at the Schumacher Homes' Lafayette, LA location: 812 S Frontage Rd, Scott, Louisiana 70583

Lunch & Learn gives homeowners the opportunity to learn more about the homebuilding process. From selecting the plan to lot characteristics to what's trending in home design to finance, Schumacher Homes will review all the details in the custom homebuilding journey.

About Schumacher Homes

Schumacher Homes, based in Canton, Ohio, is America's largest custom homebuilder, with operations in 32 markets in 14 states across the country. The National Housing Quality award winning company and recipient of the National Gold Winning Home of the Year has built over 18,000 homes since its founding by Paul Schumacher in 1992 – each one unique to the needs and lifestyle of the owners. Schumacher Homes simply takes the customer's inspiration and gives it a home. Each Schumacher Homes location includes a one-stop shopping design studio. Full experience model homes are currently available throughout their markets nationwide.

For more information, visit www.schumacherhomes.com or follow Schumacher Homes on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schumacher_homes or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SchumacherHomes.

