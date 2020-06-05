Schutt Creates Splash Shield to Protect Football Players from Harmful Droplets

"We need sports to return and this new product will help players in that regard," said Kip Meyer, general manager for Schutt Sports. "We are excited to introduce a product that benefits the players, the industry and ultimately, the fans."

The Splash Shield is made of a clear optical material and has slotted tabs for ease in connecting the product to any faceguard on any helmet. While the Splash Shield will offer some protection, it can only limit exposure to airborne droplets that the athlete encounters during play.

"The debut of the Splash Shield is perfect timing for teams all over the world, and especially in the U.S., as we are preparing to get ready for football season," Meyer said.

About Schutt Sports

Schutt Sports is one of the leading manufacturers of protective equipment in the world, including football helmets, shoulder pads, protective apparel and padding, and much more. 37% of the players in the NFL wear Schutt helmets, including over 50% of the skill position players in the league. Schutt Sports is the only major helmet manufacturer to advance beyond traditional foam padding, instead using TPU (thermoplastic urethane) Cushioning, which has been proven to absorb more impact across a wider variety of temperatures than any other helmet system on the field. Schutt Sports is also the Official Base Supplier to Major League Baseball and is the largest domestic maker of batters helmets in the USA. www.schuttsports.com

