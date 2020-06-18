Schutt Sports Launches New Python Face Mask for Germ Protection

"There are many basic, non-performance face masks being sold in today's marketplace," stated Jim Stutts, president of Schutt Sports. "When developing and designing this face mask, we united the three critical elements of technology, performance and comfort to create what we feel is the best performing, comfortable mask being sold."

Although designed for athletes, the wide array of filters can suit individuals, environmental conditions, activities and occupations. This mask can be worn and used by anyone with multiple sizes available.

Schutt will offer the Python Face Mask for purchase in July, both through their dealer network and online. The Python Face Mask's unique design combines a five-layer enhanced filtration and inhalation/exhalation system with a silicone stabilization system on the inner layer. The silicone provides a tight seal over the face without the abrasion one gets from a traditional mask. This enhances the security of the mask during activities.

The combination of the over-the-ear construction combined with an adjustable Velcro backstrap design allows for a customized, secure fit and all-day comfort. The patented multi-layer construction wicks moisture from the mouth and evaporates to the outer layer, while the adjustable nose bridge provides a custom fit and seal around the nose. The filter of the mask is replaceable, and the mask is reusable. The mask can be washed and dried, and the material has an inherent memory retention due to its wrap knit fabrication versus the polyester or woven materials of the competition.

Schutt Sports also recently launched the Schutt Splash Shield for football players, which offers some protection for football players from harmful droplets caused by talking, sneezing and coughing in close proximity. Not only will the new Splash Shield fit all configurations of football helmets, but these guards are light weight, easy to attach and clean and inexpensive enough to be disposable.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of the Python Face Mask and the Splash Shield as technology continues to drive our products at Schutt Sports," Stutts added. "We need all sports and activities to resume to the new normal in today's world. By creating these new products, we are hoping that the new normal will occur sooner versus later."

Schutt Sports is one of the leading manufacturers of protective equipment in the world, including football helmets, shoulder pads, protective apparel and padding, and much more. Over 33% of the players in the NFL wear Schutt products including over 50% of the skill position players in the league. Schutt Sports is the only major helmet manufacturer to advance beyond traditional foam padding, instead using TPU (thermoplastic urethane) Cushioning, which has been proven to absorb more impact across a wider variety of temperatures than any other helmet system on the field. Schutt Sports is also the Official Base Supplier to Major League Baseball and is the largest domestic maker of batters helmets in the USA. www.schuttsports.com

