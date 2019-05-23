Schwartz&Co. Capital Group Breaks Ground As Private Direct Lender With Launch Of SNCO Capital Fund

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailed as a fast-moving brokerage for real estate investors seeking hard money loans, Schwartz&Co. Capital Group is poised to revolutionize the direct lending industry. This past week, they announced the opening of an innovative private direct lending fund.

"We know the challenges that today's real estate investors face," says CEO Pinchas Schwartz. "There are issues on all sides, for hard money brokers and property investors - we wanted to create a more effective way to fund projects."

Schwartz firmly believes that a hassle-free lending product will fill a void in the real estate financing industry. His new venture, SNCO Capital Fund, aims to ease the burden, advocating for the medium-sized real estate investor.

"My background in hard money loan brokerage and connections with the banking industry helped us reach this point," Schwartz explains. "We saw a need and decided, we've got this. After months of planning, we've restructured our brokerage model and are opening the SNCO Capital Fund. This unprecedented move will be a game changer for investors across New York and New Jersey."

Real estate investors who focus on 1-4 family, multifamily rentals or fix & flip projects often turn to hard money loans for financing. Hard money offers high leverage, speed and creativity, and is necessary for value-add investments. But direct lenders and hard money brokerages face their own unique set of troubles. They require countless meetings and endless stacks of paperwork, and investors lose valuable time while shopping around for approvals. Many of these entities cannot always seal the deal in time.

This is precisely where SNCO Capital Fund enters the picture. By fusing the get-it-done brokerage mentality with fiscally-stable financing, SNCO Capital Fund acts as a hybrid of sorts. It acts as a brokerage by approving value-added and rehab-based loans that most banks would decline, and finances the deal directly, as a bank would.

"SNCO Capital Fund takes a common sense approach to underwriting," adds Schwartz. "We took our experience as a hard money brokerage and channeled it to create an all-in-one direct lending resource. All of our approvals are made in-house, without the involvement of any middle-man, and we'll deal with any issues that crop up over the course of a deal. We make the decisions ourselves. Our team understands the challenges of time-sensitive loans, and in many cases will close a loan in as little as 48 hours. Think of us as a broker-minded bank with access to capital, for approving all types of loans."

Staffed by a passionate and aggressive team of funding specialists, SNCO Capital Fund welcomes complex hard money loan-to-value financing projects. The team at SNCO Capital have cumulatively overseen $350M+ in loan originations, and are always hard at work securing their next deal. The benefit of dealing with a private, direct lender instead of a loan brokerage is threefold: elimination of the middleman means no extra fees; ease of communication means less hassles; and speedier timeframes means on-time closings.

The success of every real estate venture remains dependent on juggling multiple moving parts smoothly. Bottlenecks and obstacles inevitably dot the landscape and threaten to topple projects. It takes an enterprising company like SNCO Capital Fund to get creative, tap into a vast network of strategic resources, and create original funding solutions to bring the deal to the finish line.

"As we've already demonstrated, SNCO Capital Fund is unique because it's the only direct lender that is also broker-minded," affirms Pinchas Schwartz. "There are so many different funding options out there. Your job as a real estate investor is to choose the option that will help you succeed most. And SNCO Capital Fund should be at the very top of that list."

SOURCE Schwartz&Co.

