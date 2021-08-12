Schwazze to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call & Webcast - August 16, 2021

OTCQX: SHWZ

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announces that it will host a second quarter 2021 conference call and webcast on August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Q2 2021 Webcast

Investors and stakeholders may participate in the conference call by dialing 416 764 8650 or by dialing North American toll free 888-664-6383 or listen to the webcast from the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website and on replay until August 30, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 888-390-0541 / Code 605725#.

Following their prepared remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Dye and Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Huber will answer investor questions. Investors may submit questions in advance or during the conference call itself through the weblink: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481988&tp_key=212e8e52ee This weblink has been posted to the Company's website and will be archived on the website. All Company SEC filings can also be accessed on the Company website at https://ir.schwazze.com/sec-filings

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado and plans to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

