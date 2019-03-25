Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center, with Locations in Chester County, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group announced that they have completed the acquisition of Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center, with locations in Exton, Coatesville and Kennett Square, PA. Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center was founded by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who along with partner Dr. Charles Meyers, built a thriving practice and gained a loyal patient base that spans the greater Philadelphia region and beyond.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Gottlieb and Meyers and their impressive team of providers to the Schweiger Dermatology family," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "With the increasing challenges of running an independent practice, our providers are able to focus on patient care while our management team handles the day to day operations and administrative support necessary to run a large dermatology practice."

"The patient is at the center of every decision we make," says Dr. Gottlieb. "When we met Dr. Schweiger and discovered he shared the same patient-centric approach, we knew it was the right fit. We will now be able to invest in newer equipment and technologies to even further improve on patient care."

Adds Dr. Meyers: "By joining Schweiger, we can continue our commitment to patient care with the comfort of knowing that our practice values and culture will be proudly supported by Dr. Schweiger in the months and years ahead."

Dr. Gottlieb founded Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center 19 years ago in Exton, PA and grew the practice along with Dr. Meyers to include the Coatesville and Kennett Square locations. Dr. Gottlieb received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and his residency in dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Gottlieb completed postdoctoral fellowships in cutaneous immunology at the Rockefeller University and in cutaneous oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He serves as a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Dr. Charles Meyers received his Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in dermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, where he served as Chief Resident. He currently serves as a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School.

Along with Drs. Gottlieb and Meyers, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes Michael S. Lehrer, M.D., Aerlyn Dawn, M.D., Matthew Halpern, M.D., Ryan Hoffman, M.D., Michelle Weir, M.D., Sevasti Margetas, D.O., Hannah Liu, M.D., Edward M. Blanchard, PhD, PA-C, Maureen McLaughlin, PA-C, David Stein, PA-C, Priti Patel, PA-C, Tracy Friedman PA-C, Bridget Sullivan, Aesthetician and Jordanna Ufberg, Aesthetician.

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 50 offices and approximately 150 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. This means not only providing high quality dermatology care, but also focusing on the patient's experience by delivering short wait times in modern offices, convenient appointment times and easy access to a provider. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017 and 2018. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

