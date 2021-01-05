Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Montgomery Dermatology in King of Prussia and Audubon, Pennsylvania and Dr. Joseph Newmark in Vestal, New York

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group has announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Montgomery Dermatology, with three office locations in King of Prussia and Audubon, Pennsylvania. Schweiger Dermatology Group also expanded its footprint in the Southern Tier area with the recent acquisition of Dr. Joseph Newmark's practice in Vestal, New York.

Founded over a decade ago by Dr. Erum Ilyas, Montgomery Dermatology has enjoyed rapid growth by providing thoughtful and comprehensive dermatologic services to patients in the suburban Philadelphia region. "To support our growth and provide the latest resources and services to our patients we began to seek a partner that shared this vision," says Dr. Ilyas. "We are thrilled to partner with Schweiger Dermatology as they have a proven model that allows their providers to focus their time and expertise on their patients, while providing the support they need to optimize the patient experience."

Dr. Ilyas graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts and Science. She earned her medical degree from the MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society and completed her dermatology training at the Cooper University Hospital of UMDNJ, where she also served as Chief Resident of Dermatology. Dr. Ilyas is the founder of AmberNoon, a contemporary clothing line that protects skin from UV rays.

Two additional providers from Montgomery Dermatology will be joining Schweiger Dermatology along with Dr. Ilyas: Rina Mary Allawh, M.D. and Christina Lee Chung, M.D.

Dr. Joseph Newmark started his practice in the Binghamton, New York area over 25 years ago and is a leader in both cosmetic and medical dermatology. "Excellence and compassionate patient care have always been the foremost concern at our practice and joining Schweiger Dermatology affords us the opportunity to continue this standard," says Dr. Newmark. "Without the administrative burden of managing the practice, we can focus on what is most important—delivering top notch care to our patients."

Dr. Newmark graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a medical degree from Albany Medical College. Dr. Newmark completed a dermatology residency at the University of Chicago, where he also served as chief resident. He has been in private practice in the Binghamton area for more than thirty years. Chloe Pusey, FNP-C and Carri Ross, PA-C have joined Schweiger Dermatology along with Dr. Newmark.

"It is an honor to welcome Drs. Ilyas, Allawh, Chung as well as Dr. Newmark and his team to Schweiger Dermatology Group as we carefully and thoughtfully expand our practice," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "With the shared vision of offering excellent dermatology care throughout the Northeast, we are excited to partner with this impressive group of providers," adds Kevin Schirf, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group locations are:

860 1st Ave #8b, King of Prussia, PA 19406

19406 120 Valley Green Lane, King of Prussia, PA 19406

19406 10000 Shannondell Drive, Audubon, PA 19403

19403 4104 Vestal Rd. #203, Vestal, New York 13850

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 65 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and to the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Contacts:

Business Development

Kevin Schirf

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Related Links

http://www.schweigerderm.com

