Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of the Harkaway Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics

NORTHFIELD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG) announced today that it has acquired the Harkaway Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics, with locations in Delran and Northfield, New Jersey. Dr. Karen Harkaway, who has an extensive background in cosmetic dermatology and dermatologic surgery, founded the Harkaway Center in 2000.

"Excellence in patient care has always been the foremost concern at our practice, and joining SDG affords us seamless continuity of this standard," says Dr. Harkaway. "Without the administrative burden of managing the practice, I can focus on what is most important to me: delivering compassionate, top notch care to our patients."

Dr. Harkaway graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Duke University. She completed her medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania and was elected to the medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Harkaway remained at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for her internship and residency training in dermatology. Since then, she has been in private practice.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Harkaway and her team to Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Kevin Schirf, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Schweiger Dermatology Group. "She will help us continue our mission of providing high quality dermatology care across the Northeast by expanding our footprint in the New Jersey area."

Along with Dr. Harkaway, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes Jennifer Rosborough, PA-C, Carli DiCoccio, PA-C, Melody Boudwin, PA-C, and Gita Roy, PA-C.

The Delran location will remain at 8001 Route 130 South in Delran, New Jersey, while the Northfield location will join the existing Schweiger Dermatology Group location at 200 Tilton Road in Northfield, New Jersey.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 65 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and to the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

