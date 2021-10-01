Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of the Warmuth Institute of Dermatology in Elmer and Swedesboro, New Jersey

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the fastest-growing dermatology practice in the Northeast, has announced the acquisition of the Warmuth Institute of Dermatology, with offices in Elmer and Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The Warmuth Institute of Dermatology was founded in 2002 by Dr. Ingrid Warmuth, who received her medical degree from the University of Cologne, Germany, and graduated with high honors for her doctoral thesis. She completed her internship and dermatology residency at the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City, and thereafter completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship and Mohs micrographic surgery training.

"I am very excited and pleased to join the Schweiger Dermatology Group. They are committed to continuing the highest standard of individualized care for our patients, while ensuring support for administrative responsibilities," says Dr. Warmuth. "This allows me to do what is most important to me – focusing on the care of my patients."

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Warmuth to Schweiger Dermatology Group, with our shared vision of extending our excellent dermatology care throughout New Jersey," adds Kevin Schirf, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Along with Dr. Warmuth, Brittany Davis, PA-C and Lauren Hartman, PA-C will be joining the provider team at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group locations are:

420 Front Street

Elmer, NJ 08318

95 Woodstown Road

Swedesboro, NJ 08085

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and to Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each over five consecutive years. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Related Links

http://www.schweigerderm.com

