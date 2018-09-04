Schweiger Dermatology Group Named to Crain's New York Business Fast 50 List 2018

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), the premier provider of dermatology care in the Northeast, announced they were chosen by Crain's New York Business as one of the 50 fastest growing companies in the New York area for their 2018 list. The Crain's New York Business Fast 50 ranks the fastest-growing businesses in the New York area with $10 million or more in revenue in fiscal 2017. The Fast 50 list serves as an annual spotlight on some of New York's most innovative companies.

Schweiger Dermatology Group, which was ranked #37, joins the Crain's Fast 50 list with other category-disrupting companies, including WeWork, Casper and Brooklinen. "Landing the Crain's Fast 50 list for the second year in a row is a real honor," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Catering to our patients' needs, which means convenient locations and a commitment to excellent care, is what drives our growth. This honor is made possible by our passionate providers and dedicated team members, who help carry out our mission of the Ultimate Patient Experience."

SDG was recently named one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in New York and also landed on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") is the premier provider of dermatology services in the Northeast. SDG currently owns and operates over 45 locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Under the leadership of founder and chief executive officer, Dr. Eric Schweiger, SDG provides dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually.

For more information about Schweiger Dermatology Group, visit www.schweigerderm.com or contact Melissa Schweiger Kleinman; msk@schweigerderm.com.

