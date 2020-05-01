Schwinn and Together We Rise Celebrate Bike Month and Foster Care Month This May

Together We Rise (TWR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a vision to improve the lives of children in foster care. TWR enacts their vision by collaborating with individuals, companies, and community partners to provide those living in foster care with new bicycles, college supplies, travel cases, birthday boxes, reunification events and much more. Their network includes hundreds of foster agencies, social workers and court appointed special advocates.

The partnership between Schwinn and TWR began in 2019. To kick off the relationship, both companies collaborated on two corporate bike build events at their respective headquarters. The summer event was held at the Together We Rise headquarters in Brea, CA and the fall event at Schwinn (Pacific Cycle) headquarters in Madison, WI. The events benefited local children with over 200 bicycles built.

Pacific Cycle President, Nando Zucchi, commented, "The work Together We Rise has been doing for children living in foster care is absolutely incredible. They've created a network which enables corporate giving events and dollars to impact local communities right away!"

In addition to the donation of bikes, Schwinn is working to bring awareness to the TWR mission, which becomes even more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Navigating the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak, we have quickly adjusted our strategy to bring necessary resources to impacted foster youth and families. With the help of Schwinn and our other supporters, we are gathering emergency resources to help provide: rent and utility assistance, food and other basic needs, transportation costs (fuel, insurance, etc.), childcare, medical and mental health expenses, and more," said TWR Executive Director, Gianna Dahlia.

For more information about the amazing work Together We Rise is doing and how Schwinn will continue to support their efforts, visit https://schwinnbikes.com/pages/community-giving.

