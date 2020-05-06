Sciaky, Inc. to Deliver State-of-the-Art Electron Beam Welding Machine to MERRILL

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading suppliers of electron beam (EB) welding solutions and metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it will deliver a state-of-the-art electron beam (EB) welding machine to Michigan-based systems integrator and solutions manufacturer MERRILL.

An electron beam (EB) welding system from Sciaky, Inc.

MERRILL's end-to-end offerings include solutions for design, build, test and deliver stages, along with the in-house expertise to design and manufacture intricate parts and prototypes through high-volume production. They provide solutions for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, chemical, energy, oil & gas, transportation, and mining.

Sciaky's EB welding systems have been the gold standard of EB welding technology for decades. Sciaky's internal moving EB welding gun is the most versatile EB welding gun in the market and its multi-axis gun motion operates at half the chamber volume of fixed/external gun systems, providing beam access for unusual joint configurations, and significantly simplifies part tooling.

"Sciaky is excited to provide our world-class EB welding technology to a forward-thinking solutions provider like MERRILL," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "The results-driven pros at MERRILL will no doubt take advantage of Sciaky's exceptional EB weld strength and its high-precision repeatability to deliver incredible results, over and over again."

Sciaky's welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts. For more information on Sciaky, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information about MERRILL, visit www.MERRILLTG.com.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in EB welding technology and metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as the most robust EB job shop welding services in the world, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

About MERRILL

MERRILL is a highly innovative American small business delivering contract manufacturing services to the defense, aerospace, heavy equipment, automation, energy and transportation markets. Headquartered in Saginaw, MI, we have nearly 400 skilled and value-driven team members and nearly 700,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing floor space. Our resources are dedicated to the design, fabrication, machining and integration of components, systems and programs. If you need it, MERRILL can make it. Visit us at MERRILLTG.com.

