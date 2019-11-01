SciBase Receives Breakthrough Order From Large US Dermatology Group

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase today announces the first multi system order from a large dermatology practice group. Advanced Dermatology, P.C. is a group of over 40 dermatology practices in the New York tri-state area.

The initial order consists of six Nevisense systems and electrodes. Advanced Dermatology, P.C. with a total of over 40 dermatology clinics is one of the largest practice groups in the New York tri-state area; and has the potential to become a key customer for SciBase.

"We are looking forward to integrating Nevisense into our practice group and providing our patients with innovative FDA approved technology for the earliest detection possible of melanoma," said Dr. Fox, founder and director of Advanced Dermatology, P.C., the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery.

"Part of our US strategy focuses on large groups of dermatology practices. This is the first multiple site order we receive from such a group. They have tested Nevisense in a pilot and have now placed an initial order for six Nevisense systems and electrodes. Though a relatively moderate order size, this is an important recognition of the potential of Nevisense as we work to penetrate the large US market", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

