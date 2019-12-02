SciBite Brings Together World's Top Life Science Leaders for Annual User Group Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the award-winning semantic technology company, recently hosted its annual User Group Meeting at the Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridge UK, where discussions around ontologies, deep learning and FAIR data dominated the day.

Representatives from over 20 leading life sciences organisations filled the room as they heard from the likes of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer and Sinequa, who each discussed their experiences implementing the SciBite platform.

One attendee found it refreshing "seeing the level of enthusiasm among SciBite staff". There was a constant buzz of informal discussions around common semantic technology challenges and best practices, a rarity at these types of conferences.

At the User Group Meeting, SciBite was pleased to announce Boehringer Ingelheim as the winner of their 'Innovation Award 2019'.

The SciBite team helped Boehringer Ingelheim scale their vision for their NTC Studio application tool, that enables scientists to connect external and internal data from disparate sources, internal research projects, content from scientific publications and patents, and clinical study data.

After careful consideration of the nominations, the Boehringer Ingelheim team particularly impressed with the way they integrated and scaled SciBite's APIs and tooling to deliver a great balance of intuitive UI, semantically enriched search and graph UX over millions of documents.

Amongst the presenters was AstraZeneca's Head of AI & Data Science Nick Brown, who presented on how AstraZeneca is developing AI capabilities to revolutionise its research.

Bayer's Head of Semantic & Knowledge Graph Technologies Wolfgang Thielemann presented on patent analytics and how SciBite's named entity recognition platform TERMite was utilised to annotate patents in full-text in their patent analytics platform.

Pfizer's Strategy Lead in Medical Sciences Information Steve Penn also presented on the usage of TERMite to enable entity extraction of handwritten text in Pfizer legacy lab notebooks and ADFs.

SciBite's CTO James Malone provoked further discussion as he presented on SciBite's innovations in machine learning and explained how ontology enrichment is essential in maintaining clean data.

