Science 37® Launches 'Science 37 Certified'--a Partnership Program Enabling CROs to Effectively Execute Decentralized Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Science 37, the industry leader in decentralized clinical trials, today announced a premier partnership program, Science 37 Certified, designed to empower CROs with access, training, and commercial support required to successfully deliver decentralized clinical studies for pharmaceutical sponsors. This collaborative program leverages Science 37's best-in-class Operating System, global scale, and operational excellence for CROs of any size, and gives added capability to address the expanding decentralized clinical trial market.

"As the clinical trial model becomes more dependent on decentralized methodologies to connect patients and providers, many CROs need to rapidly bolster their operations accordingly to compete," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "As the leader in decentralized clinical trials (DCT), we've built the most advanced Operating System of technology and services to enable decentralization. Now we've made it easy for CROs to plug into our Operating System for a more complete value proposition."

As part of the Science 37 CRO Certified partnership program, CROs and key members of their innovation, technology, and clinical operations teams, along with key investigators, are trained on Science 37's industry-leading Decentralized Clinical Trial Operating System™ and can make the company's Metasite™ or virtual study arm available to any study or opportunity. CROs also can access Science 37's leading DCT investigator network, in-house mobile nurse capability, top-tier patient recruitment strategies, and superior DCT consulting services.

"By enabling CROs, we continue in our patient-centric pursuit, DCT market leadership, and in bringing medicines to patients in need," said Steve Geffon, chief commercial officer at Science 37. "CROs bring critical infrastructure and value to pharmaceutical sponsors. By working together, we provide important DCT expertise and experience built from executing more decentralized studies than any other company in the world. Together, we're a powerful force helping to speed drugs to market."

To learn more about applying for the globally available Science 37 Certified program, CROs should email Science 37 at [email protected]

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

