Science and Medicine Group Releases Two New Products for AACC 2019

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group launches two new products at the annual meeting of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) to help manufacturers of diagnostic instruments connect with their customers at clinical laboratories. The company will be demonstrating its new healthcare vertical portal, LabPulse.com, which adds to the growing number of media properties in the Science and Medicine Group portfolio. It will also debut a new clinical instrument database for IVD vendors from Kalorama.

The first is LabPulse.com, a website designed to provide late-breaking news and information to professionals working in clinical laboratories. Laboratory medicine is a rapidly growing field that is experiencing a technology transformation as new tools are becoming available to clinicians, such as digital pathology, liquid biopsy, point-of-care testing, mass spectrometry, and next-generation sequencing, as well as improved laboratory information systems (LIS) and IT support software. In addition, specialized content areas, called Communities, enable LabPulse.com members to stay on top of important industry segments. Segments include in vitro diagnostics, pathology, microbiology, point-of-care testing, and genomics. Advertising and sponsorship opportunities are now available. The website is available at www.labpulse.com and the media kit can be downloaded here: https://www.labpulse.com/index.aspx?sec=abt&sub=frm&cfname=ratecard.

The second product launched is the Kalorama Clinical Masterfile. The product is designed to help clinical diagnostic vendors find customers, verify the data their sales team is providing, and locate weak points in the competition. The Clinical Masterfile is the most comprehensive database of the installed base of clinical laboratory equipment in the U.S. An ongoing survey of more than 5,300 facilities continuously updates data on more than 41,000 analyzers including manufacturer, model, number installed, year installed and department location. The information is continuously gathered by phone and online reporting system with pathologists and lab managers at US CLIA labs. Every major modality is covered including chemistry, coagulation, hematology, immunoassay, integrated systems, microbiology, and molecular diagnostics. Key demographics such as address, population served, budget and points-of-contact are included. More information is available at: https://kaloramainformation.com/kalorama-clinical-masterfiledefinitive-information-on-u-s-clinical-diagnostics-instruments/

"The release of these new products further enhance our ability to connect our diagnostic clients with their customers at clinical laboratories," said Craig Overpeck, CEO of Science and Medicine Group. "We facilitate the exchange of valuable information between the buyers and sellers in this fast changing market to the mutual benefit of both."

Representatives will be on site to discuss both products at booth 4326 at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry Meeting in Anaheim, CA, August 6th to August 8th, 2019.

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Our clients, including some of the top Fortune 500 companies in the world, use our business intelligence, market research and publications, and marketing platforms to grow their businesses globally.

