Science of Brain Mapping Sparks Renewed Hope for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients - Neurologics Offers Brain Optimization Techniques, Paving Road to Recovery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics recently highlighted its proprietary and groundbreaking Neurologics Neuroengineering® as a proven solution for the ongoing epidemic of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a peer-reviewed article published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science. The Brain Injury Association of America estimates that one person in the U.S. sustains an acquired brain injury every nine seconds. These are separated into traumatic (sudden, external physical trauma) and non-traumatic (from disease, poisoning, lack of oxygen, etc.), of which TBIs account for more than 2.5 million cases per year. Often diagnosed then left to fend for themselves, patients with untreated TBIs frequently do not recover or return to any semblance of normal life. Popularized by professional football players and elite athletes, Neurologics Neuroengineering® is one of the few effective, clinically-proven therapies for TBI – having successfully optimized more than 21,000 clients.

Neurologics: Brain Optimization for TBI

TBIs negatively impact learning, memory, and cognitive function many years after the original injury. The Neurologics approach has been developed over decades, beneficially transforming the lives of patients by helping them navigate multiple TBI challenges using the science of brain optimization and neuroplasticity.

"The Neurologics brain optimization program is far superior to other programs marketed as brain training programs," said Dr. Dallas Hack, Chairman of Neurologics Scientific Advisory Board. "This is primarily because the main modules in Neurologics optimization are customized to each individual's brain map and dynamically adapted with a real time brain computer interface. These modules are designed to strengthen the critical brain networks that are the foundation of that individual's cognitive performance."

Neurologics' brain assessment maps the areas of the brain impacted by injury, allowing scientists and doctors to develop an optimized plan for improved brain function that is unique to each patient. Taking readings using non-invasive electrodes placed on the scalp, "brain maps" measure 293 brain functions related to memory, attention, impulse control, decision making, and other attributes. Those measurements are then compared to databases that contain thousands of brain scans of undamaged, functioning brains, enabling identification of specific brain conditions.

Far more effective than CAT, PET, and MRI scans alone, the Neurologics Neuroengineering® approach is more than just a structural scan of the brain. It shows brain function in real time, creating a functional data map of the injured brain. With this information, doctors and clinicians can begin designing a fully individualized optimization program – leading patients on the road to recovery, and the return to a more normal life. Explore the many other benefits of Neurologics' optimization by visiting them online at www.neurologics.com.

About Neurologics – Your Brain Optimized®

Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function assessment and optimization company utilizing FDA-registered techniques and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering® is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance.

